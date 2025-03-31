Full line-up announced for forthcoming Harrogate Food & Drink Festival on the Stray

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full line-up has been announced for the forthcoming Harrogate Food & Drink Festival as the popular event marks its firth anniversary.

Its birthday event will feature a stunning live music programme – as well as street food, artisan marketplaces, live cooking demonstrations and new family attractions.

Taking place on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 on the Stray, the live music will include top tribute acts to The Beatles and Elton John.

Headlining the opening evening will be The Fab4, one of the UK’s most celebrated tributes to the legacy of The Beatles.

The Fab4 have achieved performances at numerous iconic venues, including the Paul McCartney Auditorium at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts and the BBC’s “Music Live” celebrations at the Albert Hall.

Afternoon performances include the likes of Leeds Project Big Band and their brass instrumentals, the acoustics of John Scoble and Friends, creative covers from Broken Flowers, and The Night Time Serenaders with their energising melodies.

The Sunday evening headliner is Absolutely Elton, tribute to the illustrious career of Elton John.

Having played theatres, festivals, and clubs both nationally and globally for over 30 years, Absolutely Elton offers an immersive musical experience for festival-goers and music-lovers alike.

Sunday afternoon will feature the communal harmonies of White Rose Concert Band, enigmatic covers from Leeds City Stompers, acoustic duo Marti and Ritch, and Danny Charles Band with unique renditions of all-time favourites.

Returning is the renowned Street Food Arena, with the largest display of independent vendors yet.

Across the weekend, guests can indulge in a variety of world flavours and cultural delicacies from some of the region’s top traders.

Complementing the Street Food Arena are rows of independent bars, plus a Full Ale House offering draught lagers and IPAs.

Attendees can further explore various artisan marketplaces, host to an abundance of local businesses and independent stalls.

Other attractions will include Roaming Comedy & Interactive Performers, Free Kids Activities, a Fun Fair, Inflatable Land, a Mobile Educational Farm, and more.

Harrogate Mind will be the charity partner, hoping to raise funds for mental health initiatives.