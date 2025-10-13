Full cast is revealed for Harrogate Theatre's 2025 panto with input by celebrity comedians

Harrogate Theatre is thrilled to announce that the town’s acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor Maisie Adam is getting involved as it reveals the full cast for this year's magical pantomime.

Maisie, who grew up in Pannal and attended Harrogate Youth Theatre as a teenager, will be the voice of The Magic Harp in this year’s festive family feast of fun, Jack and the Beanstalk.

A star of hit TV shows including Live at the Apollo, The Last Leg, and Have I Got News For You, Maisie said: “I’m so excited to be part of this year’s Harrogate Theatre pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

"It’s probably my favourite one, so to be the Harp is a pinnacle for me.

"My family always go and see the Harrogate panto.

"It’s a big date in our calendar, so they’re going to be absolutely chuffed that I’m in the show this year.

"This beats every other show I’ve been in for them.

"This is the top. It’s all downhill from here.”

Running from November 26 to January 18, 2026, the cast of this year’s Harrogate Theatre’s annual panto also sees a speaking role for award-winning actor, comedian, and musician Matt Berry.

On recording the voice of the giant, Matt Berry said: “I am delighted to be able to come on board and support Harrogate Theatre and be the voice of the Giant.

"David Bown, Harrogate Theatre’s Chief Executive, was inspirational to me and super supportive when I was starting out, doing my BTEC, so I was very happy to come on board.”

The full cast for Jack and the Beanstalk boasts a mix of super popular regulars and talented young newcomers.

Much-loved funnyman Tim Stedman will be returning for his 25th Harrogate Theatre pantomime appearance in a row.

The iconic panto star will be joined by fellow gifted actors Harry Wyatt, Michael Lambourne, Shannon Rewcroft, Naail Ishaq, Dora Gee, Elouise Warboys, Kate MacAdam and Aaron Anderson.

Selling 30,000 tickets per year, Jack and the Beanstalk is a year in the making with an intelligent script and cracking musical numbers.

To book tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/jack-and-the-beanstalk-magical-family-pantomime/?dm_i=4WOC,13A8D,5FMC1P,55287,1