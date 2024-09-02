From comedy legend to acclaimed artist and Jim Moir's new show is coming to Harrogate

By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:08 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 17:09 BST
One of Britain’s most-loved comedians who turned his back on the circuit to focus on art is to bring his acclaimed work to an independent Harrogate gallery soon.

Famed, originally, on TV for shows like Vic Reeves Big Night Out and Shooting Stars, Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves enjoyed a huge success last year at Harrogate’s RedHouse gallery, charming the crowds at the opening night in person.

Now almost as well known for his Sky Arts show Painting Birds with his wife Nancy, Jim’s brand new exhibition of paintings called Birdland is to be unveiled next Thursday, September 12.

Described as “The Warhol of bird painting” by Jonathan Jones of The Guardian, Moir was born in Leeds in 1959.

Jim Moir: Birdland exhibition will run from September 12-28, 2024 at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Running until September 28, the show will focus on the mercurial artist’s favourite subject – birds of all kinds, whether that’s peregrine falcons, lapwings, curlews or, even, the humble pigeon.

The exclusive collection coming to Harrogate will include 50 new paintings, all of which will be available to view and purchase.

The work has already impressed Chris Packham, who said: “Jim doesn’t just see birds, he looks at them, so intensely that he understands them. Not just anatomically or behaviourally - he knows how they feel.”

The artist said: “I’m a big wildlife fan. "I loved bird watching as a kid and I could probably tell you what any bird was, to this day. It’s really important.”

Jim Moir: Birdland, September 12-28, 2024, RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Information: https://www.redhouseoriginals.com/

