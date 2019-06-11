Friends ride the night for cancer charities

A group of 14 friends from Boston Spa have just taken part in the Women V Cancer, Ride the Night London raising £8,500 for three female cancer charities - Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

Setting off from Royal Windsor Racecourse at 10pm, the team cycled 100K into London and back, taking in many of the iconic landmarks.

Initiated by local midwife Hayley Dunlop, Hayley said: “Raising money for Women V Cancer has always been close to my heart having had breast cancer myself and survived, as well as many friends being diagnosed.”

“I was overwhelmed that so many of our close group of friends wanted to join me on the ride. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our training, even on the cold dark winter rides.

“And the experience of the Ride The Night event was truly amazing and inspiring and something we will never forget.”

Women V Cancer was first set up by Action for Charity (now Dream Challenges) in 2010.

Since then, thousands of women have cycled crazy distances in the UK (Ride the Night) and all around the world to raise funds for three invaluable female cancer charities: Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

Boston Spa participants were - Hayley Dunlop (Group Leader) Nikki Farrer, Julie Slingsby, Janice Gomersal, Gwen Rymil, Lynne Jackson, Pippa Rymill, Sarah Jamieson, Christine Daley, Estelle Lawn, Jo Oxland, Sarah Orme, Amanda Stuart, Christine Hardman.