Freedom of Knaresborough for community champion

Councillors bestowed the honour on Hazel Haas at their meeting on Monday, in recognition of the extraordinary contribution made to the town.

Mayor Coun Christine Willoughby, said: “Hazel is a doer, she works incredibly hard for our community and we are very grateful to her.

“This award is very well deserved.”

And the praise for Hazel, who holds Rotary Sapphire Award and is a past district governor, comes for her commercial work in the town.

Charlotte Gale from Knaresborough Chamber commented: “I work closely with Hazel helping to organise the Knaresborough Christmas Market.

“Her energy and commitment, both in the lead up to the event and on the weekend itself, are an example to all.

“Hazel gives so much to our beautiful town and the local community and I can’t think of a better person to receive this honour.”

Hazel is also Secretary of the Town Twinning committee, and was a principal coordinator for teams marshalling the Covid vaccinations in Harrogate.

Brian Souter from Rotary added: “We are very proud of our Hazel, who exemplifies the Rotary motto ‘Service above Self’.

Peter Lacey, Chair of Knaresborough Connectors, praised Hazel’s work during the Covid pandemic in co-ordinating volunteers.

“Long may her wisdom and example inspire others.”

He added: “Her organisational skills and energy when applied to supporting the vaccination centre with local volunteers was equally heroic.