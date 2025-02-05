Free Walking Tours to return in Harrogate as Harry bounces back from crash and prepares for his wedding

Harrogate’s famous tour guide Harry is to bring back his Free Walking Tours – at the same time as preparing for getting married – after recovering from a terrible road crash during an epic cycle ride for charity last year.

Recognisable from his dapper blue waistcoat and rolled-up shirt sleeves, Harry Satloka has made Harrogate Free Walking Tours a ‘must do’ for visitors since he first had the idea nearly eight years.

All that was put on hold last October when he was hit by a van at 50mph in Turkey near the Syrian border during an epic 4,970 mile cycle ride to the Pyramids for Harrogate-based charity Artizan.

Although he was hospitalised after the accident, the results could have been far worse for the hard-working and charismatic Harry.

Despite his injuries, this popular figure is back on form and making preparations for his marriage in September to his partner Rebecca Evans, a Harrogate-based writer and academic publisher who is also a leading member of Harrogate Dramatic Society.

And the good news is Harry is to bring back Harrogate Free Walking Tour from March 1.

On Saturdays and Sundays, plus bank holidays, the cheery and knowledgable Harry will once more be seen leading queues of people round the town’s heritage spots and classic landmarks, as well as its best bars, businesses, cafes and restaurants.

Such is Harry’s popularity and success in highlighting Harrogate’s heritage and history, he has even been featured on national TV.

When BBC’s Escape to the Country reality show came to the area last year, that episode’s house buyers were introduced to Harry and his Walking Tours.

Harry's cycle to the Pyramids in 2024 raised more than £2,000 for Artizan International, a Harrogate charity which transforms the lives of differently-able people, who would otherwise be living in poverty and/or isolation, and offers supported training and hands-on work experience for young adults with learning disabilities

The times of the Harrogate Free Walking Tours will be: 10.30am, 12.00pm and 13.30pm.

Harry is also working on a new version of Harry's Boozy Tour of Harrogate.

For more information, visit: https://www.harrydoeshistory.com/