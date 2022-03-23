Free public wi-fi roll-out in Boroughbridge and Sherburn-in-Elmet

Sherburn-in-Elmet gets free public wi-fi. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

In partnership with NYnet, the county council is implementing the scheme in 20 towns in a bid to support recovery and growth for communities and businesses.

Also involved in this week’s roll-out was Settle and the final town to benefit from the install is Harrogate later this month.

Robert Ling, Assistant Director for Technology and Change, said: “We have started 2022 with optimism; the coronavirus restrictions around working from home have relaxed so we are hoping to see an increased footfall in our town centres.

“We know that the offer of free wi-fi in public spaces is drawing people into our town centres to both work and visit.

“Anybody visiting these three towns will now benefit from savings to their mobile data plans by accessing the internet for free with no time restrictions.

“We are nearing the end of the scheme which represents the latest investment to improve North Yorkshire’s digital infrastructure.”

Free public access Wi-Fi offers opportunities for people with limited or no broadband to access vital local council, government and health services and take part in the digital economy.

A £3.6m investment was awarded by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership as part of its allocation from the government’s Getting Building Fund. David Dickson, Chair of the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership Infrastructure & Joint Assets Board, said: “This whole programme of work to improve digital infrastructure in North Yorkshire is really important for the region.