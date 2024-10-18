Free Harrogate event: Here is what you need to know about tonight's dazzling Projector Bikes show in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is just hours until the arrival in Harrogate of the incredible Projector Bikes which are set to create a special experience round the town centre for families and visitors.

With dazzling lights and magical animations, this free event is part of the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and will see the truly amazing bicycles roaming through the town for one night only, tonight,

Friday.

The Projector Bikes, by artist Dan Fox, proved a big hit when they were last in Harrogate in 2021, with visitors treated to a host of mesmerising images dancing in the dark across Harrogate town centre.

Return of spectacular event tonight - Flashback to 2021 when The Projector Bikes by artist Dan Fox proved a big hit with the public in Harrogate. (Picture Richard Maude)

The projections which the bikes deliver have to be seen to be believed – enchanting animations onto iconic buildings and streets as part of a special illuminated trail.

To experience this fabulous evening of dazzling spectacle, there will be two free tours that people can follow; the first at 6.30pm and the second at 8pm – both starting from Harrogate’s War Memorial facing Bettys tearooms.

This free event is part of the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and is sponsored by Raworths to coincide with the current Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: “We are incredibly proud to support Harrogate International Festivals in bringing this fantastic event to the town.

"Not only does it put a spotlight on Harrogate it really brings the whole community together and promises to be a wonderful evening.”

The chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, Sharon Canavar, said: is advising people not to miss these special bikes roaming through the town, projecting giant images onto iconic buildings and streets.

“We’re delighted to see the return of The Projector Bikes which proved so popular the last time they were here,” she said.

“This free family-friendly event is perfect for an autumn evening stroll. So whether you’re pushing a pram, bringing your dog, or simply walking hand-in-hand with loved ones, get ready for an unforgettable evening of light, sounds and fun.”

The Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival runs to Sunday, October 20, featuring some of the UK’s biggest name authors.