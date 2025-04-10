Free family-friendly and adult-only guided rides on offer in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everybody’s Cycling, a charitable events organisation, is offering a free adult-only guided leisure cycle ride in and around Harrogate on Easter Sunday (April 20) in the morning.

This short and gentle ride is is free thanks to funding from North Yorkshire Council as part of its Open North Yorkshire programme encouraging people to travel actively for the benefits that cycling brings.

The ride is ideal for those who are new or returning to cycling and wanting to build up their cycling confidence.

Sunday April 20 guided ride details

Free guided cycle rides are taking place in Harrogate.

 The ride starts and finishes from the car park at Bilton Cricket Club in Harrogate.

Meet at 9.45am for 10am start, ride up to midday.

The ride is ideal for those looking to improve their cycling skills so they can ride with family and friends with confidence.

It is also a great opportunity to discover local cycling routes.

Led by a trained ride leader, the ride will start and finish in the car park at Bilton Cricket Club and will include some car-free National Cycle Network routes including the Nidderdale Greenway.

The ride length and duration will depend on the group riding ability, and includes a brief cycling skills session at the start before enjoying a led ride.

This morning ride starts at 10am and is for adults only (ages 18 and above).

Riders are welcome to bring their own roadworthy bike and helmet, but both can be borrowed for free if needed.

Those with balance difficulties, or any other problems riding can borrow (again free of charge) one of Everybody’s Cycling’s inclusive cycles such as trikes, tandems, wheelchair transporters, side-by-side companion cycles and handcycles.

Cycles must be pre-booked through Eventbrite and cannot be borrowed on the day.

Please contact Everybody’s Cycling if you need an inclusive cycle or any other support.

Chrystal Staveley, Sustainable Travel Officer at North Yorkshire Council says: “We are proud to be working alongside Everybody’s Cycling on this free guided leisure cycle ride in Harrogate. “

Jessica Shay, General Manager at Everybody’s Cycling, added: “We want to help everyone to enjoy all the wellbeing benefits that cycling brings.

"Everyone is welcome”.

Book your place (and bike if needed) through Eventbrite.

The ride is limited to up to 10 people.

Visit everybodyscycling.org.uk/news for details.