Free car parking for every town and city pledged by North Yorkshire mayoral candidate including Harrogate

If elected as the region’s first mayor on May 2, Keane Duncan said he would fund up to two hours free parking in what he said would be a “much-needed boost for retail and hospitality”.

Using new mayoral funding, free parking would be introduced under a one-year pilot scheme in designated council-owned car parks in places which currently lack it, including Harrogate, York, Scarborough, Skipton, Pickering and Selby.

Mr Duncan said: “The future of our town and city centres depends on the success of our local businesses but it’s tough right now.

“To give a much-needed boost to retail and hospitality, I will offer funding for free car parking in every town and city.

"This amounts to a major investment in the vitality of our town and city centres and it will become a reality if I am elected mayor.”

Meanwhile, Mr Duncan added, free parking would also be expanded by up to two hours where some free parking is already available, such as Northallerton, Thirsk and Knaresborough.

Mr Duncan said he would work with North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council to introduce the one-year pilot and compensate them for lost parking income.

Proposals would be tailored to the individual needs of each town and city, with support from traders required.

“Every location works differently,” said Mr Duncan, “so I’ll work with local businesses to agree a tailored offer for each area, with up to two hours free.

“This would be targeted to get maximum business benefit, for example in particular car parks, or at certain times of day when footfall is lowest."

The total cost of the initiative, to be funded by new mayoral investment funding, would be determined based on the detail of each proposal.

Mayoral election: The candidates

Labour – David Skaith

Conservative – Keane Duncan

Liberal Democrats – Felicity Cunliffe-Lister

Green – Kevin Foster

Independent – Keith Tordoff