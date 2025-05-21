Free bank holiday event at famous country house and gardens near Harrogate this weekend

This bank holiday will see a fabulous free event for all the family in the Harrogate district at one of the loveliest country estates in the north.

A market packed full of speciality artisan producers and makers, including hoot food, treats, gifts and goodies to take home, will be part of the forthcoming Bank Holiday Super Sunday at historic Ripley Castle.

The event at Grade I listed 14th-century country house will host an event which includes free entry to the market, gardens and grounds.

A total of more than 40 independent and artisan traders will be showcased by organisers Real Markets, whose mission is to support local, specialist, and independent producers and makers.

Lucy Allen, director of Real Markets, said: “What better venue to spend your Sunday than Ripley Castle.

"There will be an incredible amount to see and do and, with access to the market and beautiful gardens and grounds being free, it is a fabulous day out for family and friends.”

Producers and stallholders attending include handmade cheeses from Lacey’s Cheese, stunning photography from Life and Times of a Yorkshire Lad, breads and cakes from Harrogate’s Baltzersen’s, Harrogate’s Antony’s Biltong, plus something for your four-legged friends from a Pooch and Potter!

There will also be a chance to get your hands on products such as the freshest Yorkshire Sea Salt, Yorkshire Charcuterie from Wass Farm and also handmade leather bags from Yorkshire from Wash the Piglet.

Other stalls include brownies, cakes, garden metalwork, woodcraft, handmade soaps, clothing and candles and many more.

Enjoy a selection of coffee and hot food whilst you wander the stalls, including from guest hot food trader Bubba’s Hog Roast.

The ethos of the markets is to support local, small, specialist and independent businesses to benefit the local community and help local producers thrive.

Real Markets hosts monthly markets including Ilkley (first Sunday of the month), Grassington (third Sunday of the month), Harrogate Farmers’ Market (second Thursday of the month), and Otley Farmers’ Market (last and second Sunday of the month

To find out more, and check the latest Real Markets dates, visit: https://realmarkets.co.uk/