Fourteen new luxury apartments for Harrogate as ‘city living’ comes to town centre

Is stylish ‘city living’ finally coming to Harrogate town centre after all these years thanks to a unit vacated by a famous chain store?
By Graham Chalmers
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST

Work is progressing in the heart of one the town’s main shopping street on the conversion of the former River Island fashion shop into a collection of 14 one and two bedroom luxury apartments.

Located at 31A Cambridge Street in Harrogate, the major retail/residential redevelopment, which includes a roof extension, is being conducted by Doncaster-based Swan Homes.

Boasting balconies, a central courtyard and allocated parking, award-winning Yorkshire estate agents Preston Baker is now inviting expressions of interest.

Called Trinity House, the major redevelopment into luxury apartments at at 31A Cambridge Street in Harrogate is being carried out by Doncaster-based Swan Homes. (Picture contributed)Called Trinity House, the major redevelopment into luxury apartments at at 31A Cambridge Street in Harrogate is being carried out by Doncaster-based Swan Homes. (Picture contributed)
Called Trinity House, the development faces Primark and is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

Plans were approved to refurbish the ground floor of the building and convert the first floor into apartments back in 2020.

River Island closed in January 2023.

To register an interest, visit: https://trinityhouseharrogate.co.uk/

