Four Yorkshire chefs dish up a treat to celebrate ten years of Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels

The four chefs helped celebrate a decade of Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels.

Award-winning chef and consultant Stephanie Moon, former MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Michaela Hanna, Jason Wardill, group executive chef at the newly-refurbished West Park Hotel in Harrogate, and Matthew Wilkinson, development chef at Rudding Park Hotel all joined Stephen Wilkins, hospitality manager at not-for-profit organisation Harrogate Neighbours, to mark the milestone for Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels.

The chefs used the commercial kitchen at The Cuttings, Harrogate Neighbours’ extra care scheme, to prepare a choice of three meals for 100 service users who receive nutritionally balanced, hot meals delivered to their door daily. One meal was a delicious chicken dish inspired by a recipe Michaela made when she appeared on MasterChef: The Professionals 2020, and another two dishes which were chosen by the service users. The desert was a Yorkshire Tea Loaf served with custard.

The award-winning Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels service has delivered just under a quarter of a million meals to vulnerable and older people living in Harrogate and the surrounding areas since its launch back in 2012.

Reginald, 91, who was one of the first volunteers, said, “My late wife Betty and I started volunteering when the service first launched in 2012. It gave us both a sense of satisfaction and we really enjoyed getting to know all the service users. I now receive meals myself – it’s an excellent service and it’s so nice to see a friendly face when the volunteers arrive at my door.”

To help support Harrogate Neighbours, visit: www.hnha.co.uk or call 01423 888777.

Stephanie Moon added: “I was so excited when I was contacted to be part of this initiative. I absolutely loved the idea of making something extra special for the service users who rely so heavily on the volunteers and chefs that prepare and deliver meals to them on a daily basis.

“I really enjoyed cooking alongside the other talented chefs and then meeting the wonderful volunteers and recipients of the meals – it was a real pleasure delivering to their door.”

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: “We could not have reached this milestone year without the hard work and dedication from volunteers past and present.

“We hope that in the next 10 years we can grow and develop this vital service to reach even more people in need of a hot, nutritious meal delivered to their door.