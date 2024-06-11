Four times Tory winner welcomes PM's election manifesto as 'tangible stuff that will make people’s lives better'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Harrogate Tory candidate aiming to win over voters for the fifth General Election in a row has welcomed his party's manifesto as "tangible stuff that will make people’s lives better".

Andrew Jones, who was first elected MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough in 2010, welcomed Rishi Sunak’s launch of the Conservative manifesto at Silverstone today.

The Prime Minister has pledged £17 billion in tax cuts by 2030, help for first-time buyers, a ban on phones in school and a tax break for landlords.

Mr Jones said: “The manifesto unveiled by Rishi Sunak is one which helps families and working people and I think these are the right priorities.

Andrew Jones, who was first elected MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough in 2010, welcomed Rishi Sunak’s launch of the Conservative Party manifesto at Silverstone today. (Picture Gerard Binks)

“Further cuts in National Insurance, more help to get on the housing ladder, increases in the amount of childcare available to young families, support for our NHS and an enhanced triple lock for pensioners.

"This is all tangible stuff that will make people’s lives better."

Coming just a day after the publication of the Lib Dems’ manifesto and two days before the Labour Party’s, Mr Jones voters in the constituency were being offered a clear choice.

“Here in Harrogate and Knaresborough we can be part of choosing a better life alongside choosing a local champion for our area,” said Mr Jones.

“Nationally it’s Rishi Sunak or Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

“For Harrogate and Knaresborough, it’s me or someone on his third attempt to get into Parliament in three different constituencies in five years.”

The unveiling of the Conservative Party manifesto was greeted with hostility by opposition politicians and scepticism by some independent commentators.

Labour's Shadow Paymaster General, Jonathan Ashworth, described it as a "desperate wish list" full of "excessive commitments" the Government "cannot fund".

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, questioned the Prime Minister's figures saying: "The trouble is the policies that have been spelt out (to fund the manifesto pledges) are not up to the challenge of saving £12bn a year."