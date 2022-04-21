Fountains Abbey in Ripon named most tranquil in the north

The Temple of Piety, Studley Royal water gardens, Fountains Abbey. September 25, 2003.

A new survey has named Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden in Ripon as the fifth most peaceful National Trust property in the country.

The study - by wellness researchers at UK Saunas - used visitor reviews to find out which venues had the most mentions of being peaceful, quiet, relaxing, and tranquil.

Fountains Abbey holds almost a fifth of the total share of these mentions and is the only National Trust property in Northern England to make the top five behind Winkworth Arboretum and Claremont Garden, both in Surrey, Rowallane Garden in County Down, and Sheffield Park, also in Surrey.

A researcher said: “It’s hardly surprising that Fountains Abbey Estate, with its majestic abbey ruins, adjoining tranquil stately gardens and deer-filled meadows, made the top five most peaceful National Trusts in the country. While thousands of visitors flock here throughout the year, the size and layout of the estate means it has plenty of peaceful hideaways and open spaces - meaning visitors feel they almost have the place to themselves as they explore.”

The winter just gone saw record numbers of membership to the National Trust, with a new member joining every 23 seconds in October and November.

With many UK flights grounded due to staff shortages, and flight prices rising over the April and May holiday season, many people in the UK are opting to stay at home and enjoy the local area instead.

The news should come as a welcome boost to the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors as they attempt to recover from the Covid pandemic.