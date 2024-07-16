Founders hail 'unprecedented growth' of Harrogate boutique brand in challenging times
Dan Simpson, Co-Founder of Harrogate Organics, said the wellbeing company is tackling – and overcoming – monumental challenges and changes to continue to service the demand for their award-winning inventory.
“This year will be a record year for us,” he said, “and as demand has called, we have worked tirelessly to ensure supply has answered, at the same time ensuring commitment to quality, service and overall experience does not suffer.
"We are seeing exponential growth both online and in store, which is welcome after enduring difficult times in recent years on the high street.
"As we expand through Europe, the US and Canada, we have had to upscale our personnel levels, IT infrastructure, premises and warehousing and procurement processes – and all within an incredibly short period of time."
Part of Harrogate Organics’ success is down to their bestselling and award-winning Magnesium topical spray, which has been hailed by people nationwide, and now internationally as “the game changer”.
Located at 7 Market Place in Harrogate town centre, the boutique brand’s owners also believe the firm is in a unique position having funded the enterprise privately and received no investment or grants to date.
With turnovers more than tripling within this year, both its founders understand that if they are to continue to build on this impressive growth and broaden the brand’s horizons, they recognise now is the time for external investment, as they actively seek the right investor partner that can assist to move the brand to a truly global proposition.
Bucking the trend, Harrogate Organics see is one independent retailer which has not just survived but thrived in the last few years despite the pandemic.
With a stellar portfolio of wellbeing products, its founders argue that its verve, versatility, and determination make it the business to watch.
