Founder of Harrogate Film Festival 'honoured' to make final of Great British Entrepreneur Awards

The founder of Harrogate Film Festival says it’s an “incredible honour” to be in the final of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Adam Chandler, owner of Reel Film, which was started in Harrogate, has been named a finalist in the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, which are widely regarded as the “Grammys of entrepreneurship”.

Having successfully established his own production company in 2015, Adam then launched the hugely popular Harrogate Film Festival in 2017 in a wide range of venues.

Before Covid struck, the last edition of the festival attracted 4,000 people and has brought big name guests such as Ken Loach and Brian Blessed to the town.

Adam said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist.

"It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside some of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious businesses.

”This recognition is a huge testament to the hard work of our team and our mission to grow businesses using the power of video.”

Widely known as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship”, the Harrogate-born Adam has been shortlisted in the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year category.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are proudly supported by Allica Bank, a UK-wide champion of established SMEs.

Past winners include the founders of BrewDog, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch, and Unbiased, many of whom were recognised early in their entrepreneurial journey by the awards.

This year’s winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on Monday, November 17 at London’s Grosvenor House, where more than 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders will come together to celebrate entrepreneurial success.

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries.

"It’s clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever."

After establishing Reel Film in Harrogate, Adam quickly expanded the business and is now based in Wetherby.

Harrogate Film Festival is set to make its return in 2026.

For more information about Reel Film, visit: www.reel-film.co.uk

For more about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, visit: www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com