Forthcoming Harrogate Food and Drink Festival unveils stellar line-up for Live Cookery demonstrations

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has announced the 12 critically-acclaimed chefs leading their live cookery demonstrations this August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Across three days, attendees can anticipate captivating live entertainment, eccentric production, vibrant marketplaces, family activities, and a spectacle of culinary experts.

The Live Cookery Theatre, proudly presented by Yorkshire Food Guide, spotlights Head Chefs of MICHELIN-starred establishments, independent business owners, AA Rosette honourees, MasterChef UK contestants, and innovative leaders of the culinary world.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “To be able to return to Ripley Castle for a fifth consecutive year is a massive privilege.

"To properly mark the occasion, we’ve brought in some of the best chefs in the region, and we’re really excited to finally announce them.”

Saturday, 24th August

Bobby Geetha (Fleur):

Bobby Geetha, Head Chef and Owner of Fleur, infuses British cuisine with an eclectic mix of global flavours.

As an award-winning culinary expert, he has earned accolades as a MasterChef UK finalist and made memorable appearances on the Great British Menu.

Andrew Glendennan (Three's A Crowd, Harrogate):

Chef Andrew Glendennan brings his wealth of experience to Three’s A Crowd in Harrogate, a modern gastropub endorsed in the 2022 MICHELIN-guide.

Also former Head Chef at Patty Smith’s in Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, Andrew thrives on creating unique and delectable dishes with a passionate flair.

Joshua Brimmell (Star Inn The City):

Executive Chef Joshua Brimmell brings a distinctive passion and creativity to his culinary creations.

He crafts innovative and delicious dishes using the highest quality ingredients that Yorkshire provides, all while overseeing the development of the Star Inn The City’s menu.

Iain Wilkinson (Storehouse Kitchen):

Iain Wilkinson, the celebrated Head Chef at Storehouse Kitchen, excels at cooking unique and vibrant dishes.

He prioritises using the best seasonal and ethically-sourced ingredients, consistently impressing diners with fresh and rich flavours.

Sunday, 25th August

Gilly Robinson, Head Tutor at Malton Cookery School, played an instrumental role in its founding.

Named Yorkshire Food and Drink Ambassador, she is celebrated for her imaginative and experimental work, earning the title ‘The Cook’ through her culinary excellence.

Adam Degg (FIFTY TWO at Rudding Park):

Adam Degg, Head Chef at FIFTY TWO at Rudding Park, leads an immersive dining experience that creates unforgettable culinary journeys.

Celebrated with 3 AA rosettes, Adam has developed his skills alongside MICHELIN-starred chefs like Tom Kerridge.

As a contestant on The Great British Menu, he showcases his passion for vibrant and refined cuisine.

Charlie Lowe (HG1 Bakes):

Charlie Lowe, owner of HG1 Bakes in Harrogate, is an expert of exquisite and artistic cakes.

Specialising in piped buttercream cakes, her creations are celebrated for their beauty and elegance. Also featured in The Great Yorkshire Show, Charlie's bakery has become a go-to destination for stunning, high-quality confections.

Ahmed Abdalla (The Grand, York): Ahmed Abdalla, Head Chef at The Grand in York, leads the menu creation at this prestigious five-star hotel.

He infuses a modern twist into intricate and elegant dishes, showcasing his culinary expertise. By utilising the finest Yorkshire produce, Chef Abdalla elevates local ingredients to new heights.

Monday, 26th August

Dale Spink (Chateau Margaux, Leeds):

Dale Spink, Head Chef of Café Deli Margaux in Leeds, passionately blends traditional classics with a modern flair. Leading this cosy and elegant café in the heart of Farsley, he showcases his versatility and culinary creativity.

Jon Appleby (Feversham Arms): Jon Appleby, Head Chef at the Feversham Arms, is celebrated for his expertise with local, organic, and fresh produce.

His enthusiasm for sustainability and flavour shines in every dish, as he expertly crafts seasonal menus that highlight the finest ingredients.

Brayden Davies (The Box Tree, Ilkley):

Australian-born Brayden Davies is the Head Chef at The Box Tree in Ilkley, an award-winning, critically acclaimed establishment endorsed by the MICHELIN Guide.

Drawing from his extensive experience at renowned restaurants, he leads the menu development with exceptional skill.

Mike Cummings (Drovers Arms):

Mike Cummings is the Head Chef at The Drovers Arms gastropub, a multi-award-winning venue celebrated for its exceptional cuisine.

Mike excels in creating vibrant and delectable dishes against the backdrop of the Drovers Arms' contemporary and stylish countryside setting.

With the event nearing, thousands are expected to join the fifth annual celebration of all things food that is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, August 24th-26th.