Former Wetherby High School student Kadeena Cox secures Paralympic redemption to win cycling gold in Paris
The former Wetherby High School student was left distraught on day one of the Games when her eight-year reign as C4-5 time trial champion ended following a fall on the first bend in her final.
The 33-year-old was back in the velodrome three days later, teaming up with fellow multiple gold medallists Jaco van Gass and Jody Cundy, to retain their C1-5 crown they won in Tokyo 2020.
They completed the race in a time of 47.738s, beating Spain by almost two seconds, and were just 0.159 seconds outside the world record they set in Japan three years ago.
Kadeena said: “After the highs and lows of this week, it’s nice to come out and win a Paralympic title.
“It took a lot to get me back out here and I had to climb over a big hurdle to get back onto the start line.”
A sprinter from an early age, Kadeena entered para athletics in 2015 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
In her first international competition, she won T37 100m gold at the IPC Athletics World Championships.
Kadeena has now achieved five golds, one silver and one bronze across cycling and athletics at the Paralympics.
Back at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Kadeena became the first British Paralympian to win golds in multiple sports at the same Games since Isabel Barr at the Stoke Mandeville 1984 Paralympic Games.
