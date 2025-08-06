Former Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joins line-up for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2025

Two well-known but very different politicians are among a string of household names coming to this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

The festival, sponsored by Raworths Solicitors, is not only a major event in Harrogate but one of the biggest dates in the UK’s literary calendar.

The 2025 programme will feature an exciting and diverse programme of authors and special guests across ten days from October 9-19.

This year’s speakers include former Scotland’s SNP First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose new memoir Frankly is published this month, along with Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Coming to Harrogate - Nicola Sturgeon who was first minister of Scotland from 2014 to 2023. (Picture Charlotte Hadden )

Joining the glittering line-up is broadcaster and TV personality Chris Tarrant, along with author and TV presenter John Suchet, comedian, actress and author Helen Lederer and England cricketing legend Graham Gooch.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of organisers Harrogate International Festivals, said: “This year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival includes a wonderful mix of politicians, TV broadcasters, journalists and sport stars, with more exciting programme announcements coming soon.

“We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, Raworths Solicitors, for their continued support.

"Without them we wouldn’t be able to bring world class events like this to Harrogate.”

Coming to Harrogate - Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. (Picture Johnny Piper)

Held in Harrogate’s Crown Hotel, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival has been hailed as “one of the UK’s best Literary Festivals” by Harper’s Bazaar and “one of the top three literary festivals in the UK” by the Guardian.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: “This is our 13th year sponsoring the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and once again it has brought together a fabulous line-up of exceptional authors and special guests.

"We are proud to play our part in bringing this prestigious event to Harrogate.”

Also appearing in Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2025 will be economist Sir Partha Dasgupta, as well as Chris and Jen Sugden, creators of the popular audio drama podcast Victoriocity, and author and historian Kate Vigurs, with more special guests to be announced.

Ticket sales will open on Wednesday, August 27 and will be available via www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

Alternatively, call the HIF box office on 01423 562 303.