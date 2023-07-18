Former Mayor of Harrogate, Victoria Oldham, supported by community fundraisers, have successfully raised an outstanding £5287.46 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance through organising bucket collections for the emergency response charity.

The collections took place at the prestigious Royal Hall and Convention Centre in Harrogate during busy show nights and large-scale events.

The funds raised will provide vital support to the life-saving services offered by Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Victoria, who recently retired following the reorganisation of local government resulting in the transfer of power to the new North Yorkshire Council, demonstrated immense commitment and community spirit during her time in office.

Recognising the importance of Yorkshire Air Ambulance's work, she harnessed the generosity of Harrogate residents and visitors alike, making a significant impact on the charity's fundraising efforts.

Reflecting on the success of the bucket collections, the former Mayor expressed her gratitude to the people of Harrogate.

She said: "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.

"The response from our community has been truly inspiring, and it is heart-warming to witness such generosity towards Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"I firmly believe in supporting charitable causes, and the incredible work the crew and fundraisers undertake is truly inspiring

"They deserve all the credit they get and it has been an honour to support their work."

Paula Lorimer, Director at the Harrogate Convention Centre, who helped to arrange the bucket collections at 21 events over four months, added: "It has been our pleasure to help organise the bucket collections at our Convention Centre, knowing how much good the money will do makes it all the more worthwhile.

"We're thankful to former Mayor Victoria Oldham for leading this initiative and to the attendees of our events at the Royal Hall and Exhibition Centre for their remarkable generosity.

"Harrogate's community spirit shines through in the success of these collections, making a positive impact on the lives of others."

It currently costs £19,000 a day to keep Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and operational in the air.

As an independent charity, Yorkshire Air Ambulance relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to operate and help save lives across the region.

Tessa Klemz, Yorkshire Air Ambulance Regional Fundraiser, expressed her sincerest appreciation for the remarkable amount that has been raised.

She said: "We are immensely grateful to Victoria Oldham, the venue organisers and of course the people of Harrogate for their incredible support.

"The money raised through the bucket collections will make a real difference in helping us continue to provide vital, life-saving services to those in need across Yorkshire.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Victoria for her outstanding efforts."