Former Leeds United star Luke Ayling launches football academy in Knaresborough with free taster session

A former Leeds United footballer has launched his very own football academy at a Knaresborough school – aiming to inspire the next generation.

Founded by current Middlesborough player Luke Ayling, the Luke Ayling Football Academy is an all-inclusive football academy based in North Yorkshire with a commitment to excellence.

The Academy is dedicated to nurturing young talent, paving the pathway for aspiring young footballers to reach their full potential on and off the pitch.

The academy will officially launch on Saturday, September 6 at King James’ School in Knaresborough, offering youngsters the chance to take part in a free session.

The session is open to boys and girls, aged between five and fourteen, and places are limited.

To book your free place, visit https://www.lukeaylingacademy.com/contact

Luke said: “I’m incredibly grateful to be in a position where I can open my own Football Academy to share my passion for the game and create opportunities for children and young people to access top quality coaching on their doorstep.

“Having spent a large part of my playing career in Yorkshire, this is where I now call home.

"It’s only fitting that I start my Academy in a place that has given me so much support and many good times during my career.

"My motivation is to use football to engage and inspire young footballers of all abilities in my local community.

"My ambition is that LA Academy becomes a real hub for talent, providing a creative, nurturing and positive environment that enables players to maximise their potential on and off the pitch.”

The academy is also looking for experienced and passionate coaches to join the team and help shape the next generation of football talent.

To apply, you should submit your CV to [email protected]

For more information about the Luke Ayling Football Academy, visit https://www.lukeaylingacademy.com/