Former ITV news presenter announces return of charity golf day in Harrogate to raise money for Saint Michael’s Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organised in honour of local Harrogate resident Patricia ‘Trish’ Mottahed, the ‘Play It Purple’ event was a huge success last September with businesses, family and friends all coming together at Oakdale Golf Club to raise crucial funds.
A former member at the club, ‘Trish’ was lovingly cared for at the Hospice during her final days, and the golf day was seen by her family as the ideal way in which her memory could live on, while also repaying a debt of gratitude to the team at the hospice.
The ‘Play It Purple’ event will take place on Friday, September 13.
News of its return was exclusively revealed by former ITV news presenter Duncan Wood, who has thrown his full support behind the day by playing in both the competition, compering the day and running the auction – which will form part of the evening event.
He said: “I was honoured to be asked to take part.
"I am a keen golfer and also a keen supporter of Saint Michael’s, which provides wonderful care to its patients.
“I look forward to working with the team at Big Bamboo, and with the other sponsors and supporters of the day too and to helping raise as much money as possible.”
The ‘Play it Purple’ name comes from the charity’s main brand logo being purple and white, while it was also Trish’s favourite colour.
Tony Collins, Chief Executive at Saint Michael’s Hospice, added: “Last year’s event was a real success and we were delighted to be a part of it.
"The majority of our care and support is funded by the generosity of our community and ‘Play it Purple’ is no different.
“Thank you to The Big Bamboo Agency, Duncan, Oakdale Golf Club and all those who took part in memory of Trish.
"We look forward to being part of this year’s event.”
Anyone wishing to support the golf day either through a donation, sponsorship or playing as a team should contact [email protected]