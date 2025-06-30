Former head of Harrogate charity is awarded MBE by the King for services to cancer support

The former boss of a Harrogate charity says he was surprised but delighted to receive a royal honour from King Charles.

Rev Stephen Redman was presented with an MBE by The Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle for his services to the families of children with cancer after he was inspired by the death of his own little boy aged seven.

He said his years of active support for cancer charity Candlelighters was simply a way of giving something back.

"I needed to do something for Candlelighters because they were such a big help to me,” said Stephen who worked for Candlelighters for more than 20 years.

"Beyond my contribution, there is a huge team of community volunteers, specialists and board advisers who help to raise funds and deliver vital services at the charity

"It is important everyone gives us much as they can to a charity which continues to improve the support offered to children and families affected by cancer.”

Stephen's son Rocky was diagnosed with cancer aged four and sadly died in 2001, aged seven.

Stephen became involved with Candlelighters and, after starting as a volunteer, joined their Board of Trustees, becoming Chair in 2014.

He served as Chair for six years and stepped down in 2020.

Each year, around 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer which means life for the whole family, too, is turned upside down instantly.

Established in 1976, Candlelighters is a children’s charity dedicated to combating childhood cancer, leukaemia and serious blood disorders.

Candlelighters offers family support in many forms, from practical financial help for families and funded holidays, to talking therapies, wellbeing treatments and support groups for siblings.

Harrogate Candlelighters raises funds largely through its famous balls with enchanting themes such as Narnia, Casino Royale and Apres Ski, to name just a few.

In their time, they have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to help fund vital support and research.

The next big event is their Pink Party Ball fundraiser which will take place at The Majestic Hotel in Harrogate, on Friday, October 10.

For more on Candlelighters, visit: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/