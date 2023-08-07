Former Harrogate school pupil Rachel Daly scores in penalty shootout as England Lionesses progress to quarter finals at FIFA Women's World Cup
The 31-year-old, born in Harrogate, stepped up to take the third penalty as the Lionesses beat Nigeria 4-2 in the shootout.
Rachel along with Bethany England, Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly all scored in Brisbane as England survived the sending off of Lauren James in normal time to progress to the quarter finals on Saturday morning.
James was sent off in the 87th minute for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie, meaning England were forced to play the rest of normal time and 30 minutes of extra time with just ten players.
The Lionesses will face the winners of Colombia vs Jamaica who play tomorrow (8 August) in the last 16 on Saturday 12 August (11.30am).