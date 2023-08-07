Rachel Daly scored a penalty as the Lionesses progressed to the quarter finals at the FIFA World Cup

The 31-year-old, born in Harrogate, stepped up to take the third penalty as the Lionesses beat Nigeria 4-2 in the shootout.

Rachel along with Bethany England, Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly all scored in Brisbane as England survived the sending off of Lauren James in normal time to progress to the quarter finals on Saturday morning.

James was sent off in the 87th minute for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie, meaning England were forced to play the rest of normal time and 30 minutes of extra time with just ten players.