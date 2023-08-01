Former Harrogate school pupil Rachel Daly scores as England's Lionesses thrash China 6-1 at FIFA Women's World Cup

The 31-year-old, born in Harrogate, scored a well-taken volley in the 84th minute to bag all three points and help England top the Group D table.

Two stunning goals from Lauren James and goals from Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly also helped towards the Lionesses winning the group ahead of Denmark, who also were victorious this afternoon against Haiti, beating them 2-0.

The 6-1 score line matches the Lionesses best ever win at a Women's World Cup after they thrashed Argentina 6-1 in the 2007.