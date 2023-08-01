News you can trust since 1836
Former Harrogate school pupil Rachel Daly scores as England's Lionesses thrash China 6-1 at FIFA Women's World Cup

Rachel Daly was part of the England team that beat China 6-1 this afternoon to book their place in the last 16 at the Women's World Cup.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:36 BST

The 31-year-old, born in Harrogate, scored a well-taken volley in the 84th minute to bag all three points and help England top the Group D table.

Two stunning goals from Lauren James and goals from Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly also helped towards the Lionesses winning the group ahead of Denmark, who also were victorious this afternoon against Haiti, beating them 2-0.

The 6-1 score line matches the Lionesses best ever win at a Women's World Cup after they thrashed Argentina 6-1 in the 2007.

The Lionesses will face Nigeria in the last 16 on Monday 7 August (8.30am).

