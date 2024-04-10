Former Harrogate school pupil and England Lioness Rachel Daly announces retirement from international football

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Harrogate-born forward revealed her news on Wednesday morning, following her farewell appearance for the Lionesses on Tuesday (April 9) in their 2-0 win against Republic of Ireland.

Daly won a total of 84 senior caps for England, scoring 16 goals along the way and has played a major part in the success of the team in recent years, appearing in two World Cups and winning the UEFA Women’s EURO in 2022.

The 32-year-old started her career at Killinghall Nomads Junior Football Club and was a student at Rossett School.

In a post on social media, she said: “I would love nothing more than to play for England forever, but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage.

“While today is an extremely difficult day for me, it is also one filled with reflection and immense gratitude.

"Playing for and representing England has been the greatest honour.

“During my eight years as a Lioness, I’ve always pursued success and winning football matches, while playing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance.

“It has been the greatest honour to represent my family, my teammates and the entire country.

"I have a lot of incredible memories during my time with England that have been pivotal moments.

“Winning the Euros and then reaching the World Cup Final changed a lot for me, not only as a footballer but as a person.

"I’m so fortunate that I've been able to share that with so many remarkable people throughout my journey.

“I have made special friendships that will last a lifetime.

"I will be eternally grateful to have been given the opportunity to wear the England badge with immense pride over the past eight years.