Former Harrogate school pupil and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly wins prestigious PFA Players’ Player of the Year award

The Aston Villa forward has claimed the award for the first time after an outstanding debut campaign for the club in the Women’s Super League.

Daly, who was born in Harrogate and played for Killinghall Nomads as a youngster, led the WSL goal charts with 22 goals in 22 appearances and also notched a further six in Villa’s run to the Women’s FA Cup semi-final.

Along with winning the WSL Golden Boot, Daly was also named WSL Player of the Season to go with two Player of the Month awards for September and November.

Rachel Daly, from Harrogate, has won the Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ Player of the Year award

The 31-year-old capped off an incredible season when she was part of the England team that reached the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She played a huge part in the run to the final, featuring in every single game for the Lionesses and scoring once in a 6-1 win over China.

Daly beat last year’s winner Sam Kerr (Chelsea) for the award along with Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Guro Reiten (Chelsea) and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City).

In a post on social media, Rachel said: “Wow what an honour to have won this award – feeling beyond grateful.”

Rachel was also named in the PFA Women’s Super League Team of the Year, along with Mary Earps (Manchester United), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Rafaelle Souza (Arsenal), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City) and Sam Kerr (Chelsea).