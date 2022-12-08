The 31-year-old, who was born in Harrogate, spent six years with Houston Dash in the USA, aside from a loan spell in 2020 with West Ham, and only returned to play in England on a permanent basis this summer when she signed for Aston Villa.

Rachel had a red-hot month in front of goal when she scored from the penalty spot to seal a 1-0 win over Liverpool, before notching a superb hat-trick against Reading at Villa Park to give her four league goals last month.

She picked up the same award back in September and is already up to ten goals for the season.

Rachel Daly from Harrogate has been named as Player of the Month November by the Barclays Women’s Super League