Former Harrogate school pupil and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly scores twice as England beat Italy in Arnold Clark Cup

The 31-year-old, who was born in Harrogate, scored two crucial headers either side of the break in front of 32,128 fans at the CBS Arena in Coventry.

Sarina Wiegman made nine changes from the team that beat Korea Republic 4-0 on Thursday evening, with Daly starting up front for the Lionesses having been so effective as a number nine for Aston Villa this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daly, used as a left-back throughout Euro 2022, has been a regular starter under Wiegman, but is rarely used in the attacking role that she plays in for Aston Villa, having scored 10 goals in 13 appearances in the Women's Super League this season

Rachel Daly scored twice as England beat Italy 2-1 to win their second match of the Arnold Clark Cup

Speaking after her performance, she said: “I always say it, and it's the truth, but I'm happy to play in whatever role I'm put in

"I'll do my best, whatever that may be and however that looks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Playing in the number nine position is what I do week in, week out so it comes a bit more naturally.

"But whatever role I'm put in, I'll perform to the best of my ability and I'm happy to be on the scoresheet today."

England currently sit top of the Arnold Clark Cup table on goal difference ahead of Belgium, who beat South Korea 2-1 on Sunday, and have extended their unbeaten run under Wiegman to 28 matches.