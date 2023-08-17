Former Harrogate school pupil and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly nominated for prestigious PFA Player of the Year award

Rachel Daly, from Harrogate, has been nominated for the prestigious PFA Player of the Year award

The PFA will celebrate the 50th year of their annual awards by honouring the best players in the women’s game with the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, as voted by their fellow WSL players.

Rachel, who was born in Harrogate and played for Killinghall Nomads as a youngster, finished the 2022/23 Women’s Super League campaign as the leagues top scorer with 22 goals in her first season with Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old is currently out in Australia with the England Lionesses team who will play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final against Spain on Sunday.

Rachel has been nominated alongside Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Guro Reiten (Chelsea) and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City).