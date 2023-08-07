Archie Gray made his senior debut for Leeds United on Sunday in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Cardiff City

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, impressed on his first start at Elland Road, as the new EFL Championship season got underway at the weekend.

Leeds came from 2-0 down at half time to draw 2-2 thanks to a towering header by captain Liam Cooper and a 95th minute goal from Crysencio Summerville.

In his post-match press conference, Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke said: “I’m careful not to praise my young lads too much but if you promise not to tell Archie what I am going to say, he was outstanding.

"He wasn’t perfect but overall, for such a young lad, it was a top class performance.”

The 17-year-old was voted the Player of the Match and was the third youngest Leeds United player to start a game in the Championship.

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his first professional contract with Leeds United in March.