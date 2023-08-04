Former Harrogate pupil Archie Gray could make senior debut for Leeds United against Cardiff City as new EFL Championship season kicks off this weekend
The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, who has come through the Leeds academy, has impressed during pre season under new manager Daniel Farke.
The 17-year-old has started two of Leeds’ four pre-season friendlies, against AS Monaco and Heart of Midlothian, alongside new signing Ethan Ampadu.
The youngster is set to play a huge part in the fight to get back to the Premier League after appearing in the clubs latest campaigns for the new home and away shirts.
Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his first professional contract with Leeds United in March.
Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.