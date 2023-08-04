News you can trust since 1836
Former Harrogate pupil Archie Gray could make senior debut for Leeds United against Cardiff City as new EFL Championship season kicks off this weekend

Archie Gray could make his senior debut for Leeds United this weekend as the whites face Cardiff City in their Championship season opener.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:05 BST
Archie Gray from Harrogate could make his senior debut for Leeds United this weekend against Cardiff City
Archie Gray from Harrogate could make his senior debut for Leeds United this weekend against Cardiff City

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, who has come through the Leeds academy, has impressed during pre season under new manager Daniel Farke.

The 17-year-old has started two of Leeds’ four pre-season friendlies, against AS Monaco and Heart of Midlothian, alongside new signing Ethan Ampadu.

The youngster is set to play a huge part in the fight to get back to the Premier League after appearing in the clubs latest campaigns for the new home and away shirts.

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his first professional contract with Leeds United in March.

Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.

