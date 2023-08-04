Archie Gray from Harrogate could make his senior debut for Leeds United this weekend against Cardiff City

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, who has come through the Leeds academy, has impressed during pre season under new manager Daniel Farke.

The 17-year-old has started two of Leeds’ four pre-season friendlies, against AS Monaco and Heart of Midlothian, alongside new signing Ethan Ampadu.

The youngster is set to play a huge part in the fight to get back to the Premier League after appearing in the clubs latest campaigns for the new home and away shirts.

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his first professional contract with Leeds United in March.