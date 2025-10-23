Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Harry Gray signs first professional contract

Leeds United have announced that 17-year-old striker Harry Gray has put pen to paper on a first professional contract with the club.

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, who turned 17 earlier this month, has signed a long-term deal with the Whites.

The highly rated striker made his senior debut for his boyhood club on the day promotion back to the Premier League was secured last season – coming off the bench in a 6-0 victory over Stoke City at just 16 years of age.

Speaking to LUTV, Harry said: “I definitely always believed in myself that I would play for Leeds.

Harry Gray, 17, a former pupil at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate, has put pen to paper on a first professional contract at Leeds United

"I have supported Leeds for as long as I know and went to all the games, but now I get to kind of live everyone’s dream as a fan and a player at the same time – there is nothing better.”

Gray has started his campaign for the Under 21s in outstanding form, scoring four goals in his first three Premier League 2 matches and netting a hat-trick in the 3-1 victory over Scunthorpe United in the National League Cup.

The 17-year-old has also received international recognition, having been called up to the England Under 18s.

A spokesperson at Leeds United said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Harry on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his development over the coming seasons.”

Harry is the younger brother of current Tottenham Hotspur player Archie Gray, son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.

