Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Harry Gray signs first professional contract
The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, who turned 17 earlier this month, has signed a long-term deal with the Whites.
The highly rated striker made his senior debut for his boyhood club on the day promotion back to the Premier League was secured last season – coming off the bench in a 6-0 victory over Stoke City at just 16 years of age.
Speaking to LUTV, Harry said: “I definitely always believed in myself that I would play for Leeds.
"I have supported Leeds for as long as I know and went to all the games, but now I get to kind of live everyone’s dream as a fan and a player at the same time – there is nothing better.”
Gray has started his campaign for the Under 21s in outstanding form, scoring four goals in his first three Premier League 2 matches and netting a hat-trick in the 3-1 victory over Scunthorpe United in the National League Cup.
The 17-year-old has also received international recognition, having been called up to the England Under 18s.
A spokesperson at Leeds United said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Harry on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his development over the coming seasons.”
Harry is the younger brother of current Tottenham Hotspur player Archie Gray, son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.