Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Harry Gray signs first professional contract

Leeds United have announced that 17-year-old striker Harry Gray has put pen to paper on a first professional contract with the club.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, who turned 17 earlier this month, has signed a long-term deal with the Whites.

The highly rated striker made his senior debut for his boyhood club on the day promotion back to the Premier League was secured last season – coming off the bench in a 6-0 victory over Stoke City at just 16 years of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to LUTV, Harry said: “I definitely always believed in myself that I would play for Leeds.

Harry Gray, 17, a former pupil at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate, has put pen to paper on a first professional contract at Leeds United

"I have supported Leeds for as long as I know and went to all the games, but now I get to kind of live everyone’s dream as a fan and a player at the same time – there is nothing better.”

Gray has started his campaign for the Under 21s in outstanding form, scoring four goals in his first three Premier League 2 matches and netting a hat-trick in the 3-1 victory over Scunthorpe United in the National League Cup.

The 17-year-old has also received international recognition, having been called up to the England Under 18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at Leeds United said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Harry on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his development over the coming seasons.”

Harry is the younger brother of current Tottenham Hotspur player Archie Gray, son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.