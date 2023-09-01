Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray selected for England Under-19 squad
The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, playing in all six of Leeds United’s league and cup games.
A squad of 24 players will be on the trip to Costa Brava, which will kick-off with their game against Germany on 6 September, before they take on Switzerland on 9 September.
The games will be good preparation for the Young Lions, who kick-off their 2024 UEFA Under-19 EURO campaign with first qualifying round games against Montenegro, Wales and Austria in October.
Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his fist professional contract with Leeds United in March.
Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.