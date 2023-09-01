News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray selected for England Under-19 squad

Archie Gray has been called up to the England Under-19 squad for the very first time, ahead of their trip to Spain next week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:01 BST

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, playing in all six of Leeds United’s league and cup games.

A squad of 24 players will be on the trip to Costa Brava, which will kick-off with their game against Germany on 6 September, before they take on Switzerland on 9 September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The games will be good preparation for the Young Lions, who kick-off their 2024 UEFA Under-19 EURO campaign with first qualifying round games against Montenegro, Wales and Austria in October.

Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray has been selected for the England Under-19 squadFormer Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray has been selected for the England Under-19 squad
Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray has been selected for the England Under-19 squad
Most Popular

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his fist professional contract with Leeds United in March.

Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedHarrogateAndy GraySpain