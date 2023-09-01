Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray selected for England Under-19 squad

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, playing in all six of Leeds United’s league and cup games.

A squad of 24 players will be on the trip to Costa Brava, which will kick-off with their game against Germany on 6 September, before they take on Switzerland on 9 September.

The games will be good preparation for the Young Lions, who kick-off their 2024 UEFA Under-19 EURO campaign with first qualifying round games against Montenegro, Wales and Austria in October.

Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray has been selected for the England Under-19 squad

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his fist professional contract with Leeds United in March.