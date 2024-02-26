Former Harrogate mayor and Liberal Democrat councillor Pat Marsh resigns following antisemitism row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A council spokesperson confirmed she has quit representing the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division and a by-election will now be held.

It signals the end of a three-decade career in local politics where she had been at the heart of the Liberal Democrats’ Harrogate district operation until her spectacular downfall last week.

The comments made in January and February on social media platform X led to her suspension from the party but she had indicated she planned to continue as an independent.

Pat Marsh has resigned as a councillor on North Yorkshire Council following comments that were regarded as 'antisemitic'

Ms Marsh won with 1,350 votes when the division was last contested in 2022 and the by-election could be close.