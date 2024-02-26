News you can trust since 1836
Former Harrogate mayor and Liberal Democrat councillor Pat Marsh resigns following antisemitism row

Pat Marsh has resigned as a councillor on North Yorkshire Council following comments that were widely regarded as antisemitic.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT
A council spokesperson confirmed she has quit representing the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division and a by-election will now be held.

It signals the end of a three-decade career in local politics where she had been at the heart of the Liberal Democrats’ Harrogate district operation until her spectacular downfall last week.

The comments made in January and February on social media platform X led to her suspension from the party but she had indicated she planned to continue as an independent.

Pat Marsh has resigned as a councillor on North Yorkshire Council following comments that were regarded as 'antisemitic'Pat Marsh has resigned as a councillor on North Yorkshire Council following comments that were regarded as 'antisemitic'
Ms Marsh won with 1,350 votes when the division was last contested in 2022 and the by-election could be close.

Conservative John Ennis came second with 910 votes, Labour’s Helen Burke was third with 189 votes and independent Anna McIntee was fourth with 167 votes.

