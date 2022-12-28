Former chair of Friends of Valley Gardens pays a very personal tribute to late public stalwart Jim Clark

Flashback to happy days in 2013 when Coun Jim Clark, left, manned the Friends of the Valley Gardens stand with Jane and Peter Blayney as part of the Royal Hall's 110th anniversary celebrations. (1305272AM1)

The former chair of the Friends of Valley Gardens has paid a personal tribute to one of Harrogate’s most respected public figures who passed earlier in the month.

Known to many in Harrogate and across North Yorkshire after his long tenure as a senior Harrogate councillor and county councillor, Jim Clark passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9.

Since then tributes have poured in for this much-loved supporter of the arts and community causes.

Now, friend and former council colleague, Jane Blayney has added her own emotional farewell.

The former chair of the Friends of Valley Gardens said she would miss this family man who had helped so many people in a life of service to others.

"I first met Jim more than 20 years ago at a Pinewoods Conservation Group Meeting. We soon found that we had similar senses of values and ambitions for the Harrogate District."Both of us served the

Harrogate and North Yorkshire Councils, Jim for more than 20 years, serving as chairman of North Yorkshire County Council for two years and mayor of Harrogate Borough Council.

"Jim supported many community groups besides the Pinewoods Conservation Group.

"He joined the Friends of Valley Gardens and served a period as treasurer, always an enthusiastic fundraiser and source of funding sources.

"Latterly with North Yorkshire County Council, Jim supported both the funding of The Souvenir Guide to Valley Gardens and launching of same in 2019, when NYCC chairman at his annual luncheon.

"Recently he both, through his NYCC Locality Budget and his own funds supported the launch of the recently published Guide to the Trees of Valley Gardens 2022.

"Without Jim’s support the Guide would not have been published before Christmas.

"He received a copy shortly before he died.

"Jim was a family man with two loving sons who supported him devotedly through a very difficult 2022.

"Jim was determined to return for his later years to his native Scotland, close to his three grandsons. Sadly his time there was much too short.

"Hopefully, Jim’s grandsons will inherit their grandfather’s interests in music, history, theatre, mathematics, libraries and books.

"We shall miss Jim’s dropping in for lunch - he had a healthy appetite - and walks in the Valley Gardens and the surrounding countryside.

"We had lengthy discussions ‘putting the world to rights'.

"Jim had a full life for which many of us have benefited a great deal and shall into the future.

"We shall miss you Jim."

Meanwhile, Coun Carl Les, the leader of North Yorkshire County Council, hailed the late Mr Clark’s dedication and talent.

"Jim’s passing was a huge shock to all of us who knew and respected him for the dedicated and talented man that he was.

“Jim was a hugely-respected member of North Yorkshire County Council, whose passion and drive for helping communities across the county was well-known and respected across the political spectrum.

"He was always proud of being the first Scottish chair of the county council.

"He was also a strong advocate for mental health services.