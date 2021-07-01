Former career woman launches new support club for women in Harrogate and Boston Spa after lifechanging tumour removal

Pippa Rymill of Whinmoor, Leeds....life coach story Mark Lavery mon 21st june 2021

Pippa Rymill decided to chase her dreams after undergoing an operation to remove the rugby ball sized non-cancerous fibroid.

She had hit rock bottom while trying to keep up with a demanding job in corporate sales for a leading cleaning company, despite having a good salary and a BMW X1 company car.

The 29-year-old decided to study for a life coaching qualification while recovering from the surgery - which she had at the end of October 2020 at BMI The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate - and launched her own life coaching and training business called Spark Finder.

She now wants to help other women using her own experiences. The Confidence Club will launch in mid-August in Harrogate and Boston Spa. Pippa is hoping to form a real life community of women, building self confidence and accountability through coaching workshops.

She said “It will be a support group for people to talk about what makes them happy and how they can prioritise positive experiences.”

The club will offer a monthly confidence masterclass, group exercise and discussion, as well as weekly video check-ins and an exclusive Facebook group full of tips, exercises and resources. A ‘boss’ membership will also boast personalised support and discounted food and drink at the host venue.

Pippa, who grew up in Boston Spa, doesn’t regret her decision to leave her corporate career behind.

She said: “It was this really difficult balance of being really unwell and trying to keep up at work, but everything was slipping because I wasn’t in a good place. Working towards a promotion was the only goal I’d known for the last few years of my life. I’d made so many sacrifices to get to this point.

“I just felt life is too short not to pursue your dreams. It was worth taking the risk for. The fear of failure I have today pales in comparison to the overwhelmingly negative impact my ‘stable’ career had on my life.

“Now I’m committed to helping people unlock their potential, prioritise what’s important and live their most fulfilled lives. It allows me to prioritise the things that are really important. I have time to prioritise my mental and physical health.”