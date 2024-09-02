Former British Prime Minister in line-up at this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former British Prime Minister is among the all-star line-up at this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Hailed as “one of the UK’s best literary festivals” by Harper’s Bazaar, next month’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival will see Theresa May appearing in person to talk about her new book.

The former Prime Minister, who oversaw the country’s divisive Brexit battle in Parliament from 2016 to 2019, will be talking about her latest book, The Abuse of Power, which seeks to provide a critical examination of systemic failures and the misuse of authority within public institutions.

In her talk, the former Tory leader will discuss her time in government and the importance of integrity and accountability in leadership.

Running from October 10-20 at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate, this year's festival is packed with bestselling writers.

Historical literature fans will get the chance to hear from Victoria Hislop, whose novel, The Figurine, weaves a tale of modern day and historical Greece, art and love.

Renowned historian and author Alison Weir, whose latest book, Mary I: Queen of Sorrows, delves into the life of Mary I England, will discuss the monarch’s personal struggles alongside her legacy.

Doctor turned comedian and writer Adam Kay, author of acclaimed memoir and TV drama This Is Going to Hurt, will talk about his latest book, Undoctored.

Also appearing will be much-loved actor, comedian and writer Doon Mackichan, whose TV credits include The Day Today, Two Doors Down and Smack the Pony, who will discuss her feminist memoir My Lady Parts.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at the event's sponsors Raworths Solicitors, said: “This is our 12th year of sponsoring the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and once again it features a brilliant lineup of exceptional authors."

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “This year’s festival includes a wonderful mix of novelists, journalists, TV broadcasters, historians and politicians, with more exciting programme announcements soon.

“We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, Raworths Solicitors, who have been our partner in this acclaimed event for over a decade.”

For tickets, call 01423 562 303 or book online at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/raworths-literature-festival/