Former archbishop backs new version of controversial £8m plans for Ripon Cathedral
The Rt Revd and Rt Hon Lord Rowan Williams added his name to a new letter issued by the Cathedral Support Group backing the latest proposals to build a £8 million annexe at Ripon Cathedral.
Earlier this year, the cathedral unveiled plans to build a two-storey annexe at Minster Gardens with an 80-seat refectory, gift shop, song school, additional storage space and new accessible toilets.
But it wasn’t long before 2,000-plus people had signed a petition opposing the development because of the loss of trees.
As a result Ripon Cathedral has revised the environmental aspects of its plans, including safeguarding a veteran tree under threat.
The new letter by the Cathedral Support Group argues the following:
As a major cultural and religious hub, Ripon Cathedral attracts over 100,000 visitors annually.
It supports a rich programme of concerts, events, and educational initiatives.
But, the current facilities fall far short of meeting visitor and cathedral needs, with inadequate amenities and space for activities severely limited.
The annexe project addresses these issues head-on by providing modern facilities, such as accessible toilets, enhanced space for community events, with improved accessibility.
In response to concerns about the original proposals, the new plans ensure the badly-needed facilities will be contained within a sympathetic environment.
Although there will be the loss of 12 trees, the new plan seeks to safeguard the veteran tree and includes the planting of 23 new trees around Ripon Cathedral.
The proposals will ensure that Ripon Cathedral will continue to flourish as a vibrant centre for worship, education, and tourism – and will eliminate the need for entrance fees that would deter potential visitors.
Others signing the new letter include Mick Stanley, a former Ripon Mayor, Richard Compton, Chairman and CEO of Newby Hall & Gardens, Martin Pearman, former head teacher Ripon Grammar School, Simon Theakston, chairman of T&R Theakston brewery and David Kerfoot CBE, Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.