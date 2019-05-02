Forget cycling, here's 5 beer events in Harrogate this week

One of Harrogate's best festivals, especially for lovers of craft beer, is now in full swing this week offering a tasty alternative to the Tour de Yorkshire.

And organisers of Women on Tap, say they are delighted it started with a sold-out event.

Although the festival champions the cause of women in the male-dominated beer world, organisers are also keen to emphasise that this exciting five-day beer event in the area's top independent bars is for men, too.

First launched in Harrogate in 2017, Women On Tap presents unique events fusing beer, women and the arts in order to raise the profile of women in a traditionally male-dominated industry and to tackle some of the issues that brings - and enjoy the work of some great independent breweries.

Among the bars and breweries hosting Women on Tap events are The Little Ale House, North Bar, Cold Bath Brewing Co, Harrogate Brewing Co. Tap Room, Blind Jacks, Major Tom’s Social, Starling and Corner Haus.

This Michelin-chef is coming to Harrogate event...



The Festival Launch: Beer & Cheese Crawl on Tuesday at the Little Ale House on Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate was a smash hit, selling out in advance.

The following day, Wednesday saw Alison Franklin and Steaming Tom’s presenting Beer & Food, The Perfect Match at the Cold Bath Brewing Co on Kings Road in Harrogate.

The same day also saw the launch of Beer School at Blind Jacks in Knaresborough which will run for the duration of Women on Tap which runs from May 1-5.

Five Women on Tap festival events not to miss

1. Beer for All Conference 2019, Friday, May 3

An event which is is the first of its kind in the UK

Join Women On Tap and friends at the stunning grade II listed Harrogate Theatre at the heart of the 3rd annual Women On Tap festival for a day of fascinating research, open discussion and important debate.

Speakers from all across the UK will be coming to Harrogate to discuss why Britain has the lowest percentage of female beer drinkers in the world and what is being done to change that.

2. Beer School, May 1-5

Five sessions at five different bars in Harrogate and Knaresborough over the festival each with a shifting focus on areas of traditional and modern-day beer and all designed to educate and develop the palate. You’ll never look at beer the same again! Do one session or more – whatever you fancy.

3. Harrogate Brewing Co. Tap Room open afternoon, Saturday, May 4

Anton and family throw open their doors for an afternoon of the freshest beer around, live music, a photography exhibition, and (weather permitting!) a street party vibe. An afternoon not to be missed.

4. Beer Yoga & Beer & Cake Brunch at North Bar, Saturday, May 4

Firstly, a session on yoga followed by a beer flight and some mindful drinking moves into an hour of beer and cake pairing! What’s not to love. Can attend either session or both for a reduced price.

5. Music in the Garden at Little Ale House, Sunday, May 5

Join in on the last day of Women On Tap for some chilled and unplugged acoustic music from The Paper Waits & Laura Kindelan from 5pm - with more great beers in the garden* as we start to wind down the 2019 festival.

*Weather permitting

Harrogate District: Schools 'over-crowding' fears