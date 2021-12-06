Footpath opens 25 years after idea planned

Thorner councillor Steven Wood, Roy Green (centre) and his daughter Sue Jones. Picture Emma Waterland

Some 25 years ago local resident Roy Green first proposed that a path be created to run parallel to the narrow and busy Carr Lane to provide a safe link between two public footpaths.

The proposal remained on council action plans but was repeatedly passed over when funds were being allocated.

The vision has finally been realised with an initiative supported by the landowners, the Mexborough Estates, the tenant farmer Philip Walmsley, Leeds City Council Public Rights of Way Team, The Emmerdale Fund, Thorner Parish Council and Thorner Footpath Volunteers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Green was leader of the local walking group as well as Footpaths Officer for the Ramblers Association in the area when the proposal was first made.

Now in his 93rd year he braved arctic conditions to cut a ribbon and declare the path open.

Roy said: “It’s a wonderful addition to the local path network and I congratulate all those who have helped make it possible.”

Thorner Parish Councillor with lead responsibility for footpaths is Steven Wood, and he has driven the project.

Steven said: “The increased use of our paths during lockdowns has shown just how important safe rural paths are.

“This new path is very much welcomed by local walkers and completes a safe off road circular route taking in the Fishponds.”