Football legend to join greatest ever line-up of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival

Five fascinating authors from the worlds of sport, wine and politics have joined the thrilling line-up for this year's Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

The news comes in a week when it was also announced that organisers Harrogate International Festivals are about to launch The Big Read again with bestselling authors Luca Veste and Ajay Chowdhury taking part in events in several libraries across the North.

Running from October 10-20, the new names joining the bill for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Crown Hotel and the Old Swan Hotel include football legend Peter Reid who is set to share share the highs and lows of his playing and managerial days at the top.

Another addition, spin bowler Monty Panesar will take audience members on the journey of his meteoric rise to struggles with injury and mental health as he reflects on some of England's greatest cricketing moments.

Harrogate International Festivals is bringing back The Big Read - Pictured with a good book at The Harogate Inn are Daniel Marshall, the General Manager of Harrogate Inn, and staff member Lawrence Rhodes-Ibarra. (Picture Andrew Stevens).

Meanwhile, Labour Party Peer and broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell, author of The Tick of Two Clocks, also joins the festival, exploring everyone's right to a fulfilling old age as she reflects on her extraordinary career and moves on to the next stage in her life.

Journalist and TV wine presenter Tom Surgey will share his passion for one of the world's most beloved drinks.

Great British Bake Off star baker Janusz Domagala will brings a delicious celebration of Pride as he takes us through his wildly colourful and joyous bakes.

In addition, the North’s biggest book club – the Big Read – is to return next week.

This free event, produced by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by the award-winning Inn Collection Group and Vintage Publishing, is part of the world-famous Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, and is designed to celebrate and create awareness of literacy, whilst paying homage to the legacy of crime fiction’s greatest writers.

Running from September 23-25, the Festival’s Reader-in-Residence Luca Veste, and fellow novelist Ajay Chowdhury, will travel to six libraries from Merseyside to Teesside discussing Chowdhury’s The Detective, as they take the critically acclaimed Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival on our.