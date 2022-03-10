Food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Harrogate establishments - is your favourite eatery in here?

Six restaurants, cafes or canteens and canteens all received five star ratings: Weetons (Retail) Ltd at 23-24 West Park, Harrogate, Cheung Won at 7 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, Restaurant Shaun Rankin and Restaurant 88, both at Grantley Hall, Grantley, Royal Baths Express Chinese Takeaway at Rachels Tea Rooms, Pateley Bridge, and Mario's Restaurant at 27 Kirkgate, Ripon.