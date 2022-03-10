Food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Harrogate establishments - is your favourite eatery in here?
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Harrogate’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:57 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:58 pm
Six restaurants, cafes or canteens and canteens all received five star ratings: Weetons (Retail) Ltd at 23-24 West Park, Harrogate, Cheung Won at 7 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, Restaurant Shaun Rankin and Restaurant 88, both at Grantley Hall, Grantley, Royal Baths Express Chinese Takeaway at Rachels Tea Rooms, Pateley Bridge, and Mario's Restaurant at 27 Kirkgate, Ripon.
