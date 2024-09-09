Folk music royalty to star in Knaresborough Mummers 50th anniversary concert

A titan of acoustic music is to be the guest star at the celebrations of the Knaresborough Mummers 50th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having first formed in 1974, this much-loved folk play-performing group is set to mark this major milestone in style.

Taking place at Frazer Theatre, the 50th anniversary concert will see Knaresborough Mummers joined by Northern folk guitarist and singer Bob Fox, a quintessential voice in British folk music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also the 50 anniversary of Knaresborough Folk Club and Bob Fox, who is best known for his collaborations with Tom McConville, Stu Luckley and, more recently, Billy Mitchell, has enjoyed a relationship with both over the years.

Folk music royalty - Knaresborough Mummers will be joined by iconic folk singer Bob Fox and Robin Van Zelst for their 50th anniversary concert (Picture contributed)

As a solo musician, Bob Fox has explored the history and heritage of the north east coal mining industry and its related songs and traditions.

He still tours the UK with Biiy Mitchell in the hugely successful The Pitman Poets.

Providing support on this memorable night will be Robin van Zelst who will be performing self-penned, traditional and contemporary songs inspired and culled from 48 years of playing live music in folk clubs - including Knaresborough Folk Club, working men’s clubs and pubs, parties and a lot more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knaresborough Mummers were formed at Christmas 1974 by four members of Knaresborough Folk Club at the Royal Oak, Bond End.

The intention was to perform a 'one-off' play for the club’s Christmas party.

Friday, November 8, 7pm, Knaresborough Mummers 50th Anniversary Concert with Bob Fox, Knaresborough Mummers and Robin Van Zelst.