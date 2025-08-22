A Harrogate gallery owner has created artwork that will feature on a limited edition range of mugs and tote bags to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The piece of art called “Flying Coast to Coast” was painted by award-winning artist Lucy Pittaway and honours the work of GNAAS.

It showcases all the areas within the region that the charity covers – including North Yorkshire, the North East, Cumbria and the Isle of Man – and features its iconic helicopter above landmarks such as Roseberry Topping and the mountains of Cumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artwork was first unveiled last year, with Lucy pledging to donate 10 per cent of sales of the print, and 50 per cent of the price of the original, to GNAAS, as well as hosting a fundraising weekend at her seven galleries, including Harrogate and York.

Ben Sisson, from GNAAS, with Lucy Pittaway

Now, fans of Lucy's work can purchase a ceramic mug or reusable cotton tote bag featuring the “Flying Coast to Coast” print, with profits from the sales directly supporting GNAAS’ life-saving service.

Ben Sission, philanthropy specialist at GNAAS, said: “Lucy and her team are truly inspiring. Since pledging GNAAS as their charity of the year in 2024, they have created a wonderful array of different fundraising activities to benefit the charity.

“From three Pittaway Picture fundraising walks to pledging proceeds from the sale of artwork and from gallery days to prize draws, they have been focused on helping raise as much money as possible for our charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to gallery events, Lucy Pittaway Ltd has supported GNAAS through sponsored walks, prize raffles, participation in the Great North Run, clothing collections, sponsoring a table at the GNAAS North East ball and other initiatives.

One of the tote bags featuring Lucy's artwork

In total, Lucy and her team have raised more than £15,000 for GNAAS, and the company has been awarded corporate partner status in recognition of its support.

As part of the benefits of becoming a corporate partner, Lucy Pittaway’s logo is featured on the side of one of GNAAS’ North East based rapid response vehicles, which are used to respond to incidents during the night-time, and also during the day when the helicopter is unable to fly.

To purchase the items and other GNAAS merchandise, visit: https://www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk/product-category/new-arrivals/