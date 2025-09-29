Flourishing London brand's co-founder 'thrilled' to launch new Harrogate store

A successful businesswoman has said he she is thrilled to be bringing her new independent shop to Harrogate.

Set to open next week, until now White Coco has only has three fashion and lifestyle stores, all in prime locations in the south - King’s Road in Chelsea, Summertown in Oxford and Hungerford in Berkshire.

Located at 20 West Park, Harrogate, Sally Boddington, owner and co-founder of White Coco, said she was looking forward to opening her first store in the north.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing White Coco to Harrogate” said Sally.

“This beautiful town, with its vibrant community is the perfect place for us to grow.

"We can’t wait to welcome existing and new customers into our Harrogate home and share the White Coco in-store experience.”

White Coco is known for its carefully curated collections of stylish clothing, accessories, homeware and gifts.

Launched in 2012, under Sally Boddington’s stewardship, this elegant brand has built a reputation as a destination for timeless fashion, thoughtful design and beautiful living at exceptional prices.

This successful entrepreneur says the success of White Coco is the result of three unique selling points:

Customer care with customers remarking on the wonderful experience of shopping at White Coco with no self-checkouts!

Unique, stylish, flattering, eye-catching products which are, as far as possible, different from anywhere else.

A price point which is surprisingly reasonable for such a good-looking shop.

The new Harrogate store will have an opening party on Thursday, October 9 with fizz, coffee and brownies.