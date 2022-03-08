Flooded Tadcaster charity shop thanks community for help

Last month businesses started the clean up on Bridge Street in Tadcaster after the River Wharfe flooded the town. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Bridge Street shop was flooded after Storm Franklin caused the River Wharfe to burst its banks last month.

After receiving a flood alert in the early hours of the morning, shop manager Linda Park visited the premises and took steps to protect the building and as many donations as possible from water damage.

Juliet Glendinning, Director at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Although the flooding affected the shop, manager Linda and a team of fantastic volunteers worked tirelessly to clear up and salvage whatever could be kept.

“Their dedication to the charity and community spirit has been inspiring and we would like to thank everyone involved.”

The shop was last forced to close after the Boxing Day flooding in 2015.

The hard work of volunteers and generous donations from people in Tadcaster meant that the shop was able to reopen and it has continued to thrive after reopening in 2016.

Last year the shop celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and has raised £50,000 in the past 12 months despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Juliet continued: “The shop is now empty and drying out.

“The team hopes to start renovations as soon as possible so that customers and volunteers can be welcomed back in a matter of weeks rather than months.”

Shop manager Linda Park said: “The Tadcaster volunteers, along with lots of members of the local community, rolled up their sleeves and did everything they could to help with the clean-up in the shop.

“The shop is a huge part of the community, and we can’t wait to get back to normal.”

Donations cannot currently be accepted that the Tadcaster store but the charity’s other shops in Ripon, Knaresborough and Northallerton remain open and can accept donations.

Donations can also be dropped off at the charity’s donation centre at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

For more information about the charity’s shops, donating goods or volunteering, please visit www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/get-involved/shop-with-us/.