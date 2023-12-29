Flood warning issued for Nidd at Knaresborough as impact of Storm Gerrit is felt in Harrogate district
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Government warning identifies riverside properties at potential risk along the Waterside, Abbey Road, Spital Croft and Monskwell Park including part of Manse Lane Industrial Estate.
Hundreds of flood warnings have been issued since Christmas Day across the UK, including 20 in the North East and North Yorkshire.
Yesterday, Thursday, saw flood warnings place for parts of Boroughbridge this evening, as rainfall brought by Storm Gerrit built up on already sodden ground.
The Government’s flood alert and warning service reported that water levels were rising on the River Tutt at Boroughbridge and on the River Ure with Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning park the subject of a separate flood warning.
Yesterday saw crews from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service attend an incident at Easingwold in North Yorkshire where they assisted one male to a place of safety after they had driven their vehicle into flood water and became stuck.
In Tadcaster a fire crew responded to flash flooding in the high street.
Crews cleared and pumped the water back into the river to clear the flood water using a light portable pump.
On Wednesday, fire crews from Thirsk responded to a report of a vehicle that had become stuck in flood water with two occupants in the vehicle.
Firefighters located the vehicle in approximately one foot of water and assisted the two occupants to get to dry land.
Elsewhere in the region, the River Ouse in York flooded, hitting properties along Kings Staith and areas through the centre of York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.
The River Tees bursts its banks through Yarm as the weather played havoc with the roads, trains and planes in large parts of the country.
Rail operator LNER, which runs services between London and Scotland on the East Coast Main Line, advised customers not to travel due to the weather.