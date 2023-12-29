Flood warning issued for Nidd at Knaresborough as impact of Storm Gerrit is felt in Harrogate district

A flood warning has been issued today on the Nidd at Knaresborough as the impact of Storm Gerrit continues to be felt by residents and properties across the region and in the Harrogate district.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Government warning identifies riverside properties at potential risk along the Waterside, Abbey Road, Spital Croft and Monskwell Park including part of Manse Lane Industrial Estate.

Hundreds of flood warnings have been issued since Christmas Day across the UK, including 20 in the North East and North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Thursday, saw flood warnings place for parts of Boroughbridge this evening, as rainfall brought by Storm Gerrit built up on already sodden ground.

The River Ouse in York flooded resulting in properties being hit from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge. (Picture James Hardisty)

The Government’s flood alert and warning service reported that water levels were rising on the River Tutt at Boroughbridge and on the River Ure with Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning park the subject of a separate flood warning.

Yesterday saw crews from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service attend an incident at Easingwold in North Yorkshire where they assisted one male to a place of safety after they had driven their vehicle into flood water and became stuck.

In Tadcaster a fire crew responded to flash flooding in the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews cleared and pumped the water back into the river to clear the flood water using a light portable pump.

On Wednesday, fire crews from Thirsk responded to a report of a vehicle that had become stuck in flood water with two occupants in the vehicle.

Firefighters located the vehicle in approximately one foot of water and assisted the two occupants to get to dry land.

Elsewhere in the region, the River Ouse in York flooded, hitting properties along Kings Staith and areas through the centre of York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The River Tees bursts its banks through Yarm as the weather played havoc with the roads, trains and planes in large parts of the country.