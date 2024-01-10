News you can trust since 1836
Flashback to 2021 with these 26 unseen images as Harrogate battles the January snow blizzard

With snow forecast later this month we turn the clocks back to 2021 when Harrogate battled the blizzard and endured frozen temperatures.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:16 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:18 GMT

Later this month forecasts are predicting temperatures will fall low enough to expect snow, with an increased chance of icy periods.

Reporter, and photographer for the Harrogate Advertiser, Natasha Audsley pulled out images from her personal archives taken around the centre of Harrogate, during the UK’s third national lockdown in January 2021.

Take a look at these 26 black and white images of residents battling the week long blizzard.

Pictured: The Valley Gardens is hardly recognisable under the lockdown snow of 2021.

1. The Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Pictured: The Valley Gardens is hardly recognisable under the lockdown snow of 2021. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Pictured: A man walking down Commercial Street at lunchtime.

2. Commercial Street, Harrogate

Pictured: A man walking down Commercial Street at lunchtime. Photo: Natasha Audsley

For almost a week during a winter lockdown in 2021 the snow continued to fall.

3. Beulah Street, Harrogate

For almost a week during a winter lockdown in 2021 the snow continued to fall. Photo: Natasha Audsley

The Valley Garden's looked like a winter wonderland as snow continued to fall.

4. The Valley Gardens, Harrogate

The Valley Garden's looked like a winter wonderland as snow continued to fall. Photo: Natasha Audsley

