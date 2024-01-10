Flashback to 2021 with these 26 unseen images as Harrogate battles the January snow blizzard

With snow forecast later this month we turn the clocks back to 2021 when Harrogate battled the blizzard and endured frozen temperatures.

Later this month forecasts are predicting temperatures will fall low enough to expect snow, with an increased chance of icy periods.

Reporter, and photographer for the Harrogate Advertiser, Natasha Audsley pulled out images from her personal archives taken around the centre of Harrogate, during the UK’s third national lockdown in January 2021.

Take a look at these 26 black and white images of residents battling the week long blizzard.

1 . The Valley Gardens, Harrogate Pictured: The Valley Gardens is hardly recognisable under the lockdown snow of 2021. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

2 . Commercial Street, Harrogate Pictured: A man walking down Commercial Street at lunchtime. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

3 . Beulah Street, Harrogate For almost a week during a winter lockdown in 2021 the snow continued to fall. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

4 . The Valley Gardens, Harrogate The Valley Garden's looked like a winter wonderland as snow continued to fall. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales