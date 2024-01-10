Flashback to 2021 with these 26 unseen images as Harrogate battles the January snow blizzard
With snow forecast later this month we turn the clocks back to 2021 when Harrogate battled the blizzard and endured frozen temperatures.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:16 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:18 GMT
Later this month forecasts are predicting temperatures will fall low enough to expect snow, with an increased chance of icy periods.
Reporter, and photographer for the Harrogate Advertiser, Natasha Audsley pulled out images from her personal archives taken around the centre of Harrogate, during the UK’s third national lockdown in January 2021.
Take a look at these 26 black and white images of residents battling the week long blizzard.
